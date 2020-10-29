State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,455 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $53,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,224.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $151.16 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

