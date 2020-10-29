State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $56,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Intuit by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Argus increased their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $318.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.60. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

