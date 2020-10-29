State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $21,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Synopsys by 640.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 185,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160,393 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Synopsys by 21.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 353.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS opened at $217.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $232.74.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.86.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.