State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Infosys were worth $53,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 877.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.