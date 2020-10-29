State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $22,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,853.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $145.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

