State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 9.89% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $50,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,697,000 after buying an additional 679,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after buying an additional 234,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 362.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 107,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSA opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

