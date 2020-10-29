State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,995 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $205.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total value of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Argus increased their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

