State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,569 shares of company stock worth $19,620,767. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

