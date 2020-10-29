State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,255 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $18,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 174.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

PCAR stock opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

