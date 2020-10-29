State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,458 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $64,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after buying an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after buying an additional 241,810 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,238,000 after buying an additional 46,212 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,760,000 after buying an additional 159,300 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $350.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.59. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.