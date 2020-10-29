State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,290 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of JD.com worth $71,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,177,000 after buying an additional 766,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after buying an additional 1,938,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after buying an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $420,613,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

