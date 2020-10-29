State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,149 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Booking worth $46,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Booking by 30.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $6,458,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $1,027,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Booking by 28.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

BKNG stock opened at $1,605.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,741.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,668.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

