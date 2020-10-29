State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 14,561 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $107,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $292,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,857 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

