State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,667 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of The Boeing worth $58,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.85. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

