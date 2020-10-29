State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 18,087 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $77,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

UPS stock opened at $155.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.38. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

