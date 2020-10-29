State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,133 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $56,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after buying an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $111,384,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,593,000 after buying an additional 651,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,583,000 after buying an additional 590,034 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

DLR opened at $149.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.93 and its 200 day moving average is $147.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,636 shares of company stock worth $7,704,390 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

