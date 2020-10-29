State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,260 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,691 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of SEA worth $25,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in SEA by 25.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $445,790,000 after acquiring an additional 841,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $77,039,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in SEA by 2,344.8% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 569,153 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 545,873 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $58,497,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter valued at about $55,756,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

Shares of SE stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

