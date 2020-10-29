State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 26,576 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $84,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

LLY opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average is $153.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

