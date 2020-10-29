State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 27,108 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,108 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $199,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after buying an additional 335,057 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 571.1% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 380,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,604,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,391,000 after buying an additional 286,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $291.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.97.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,567 shares of company stock worth $69,756,194 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

