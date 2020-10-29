State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 28,068 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,068 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,970,000 after buying an additional 3,841,105 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after buying an additional 2,110,752 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after buying an additional 1,676,312 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

