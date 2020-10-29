State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 33,252 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $63,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,501,000 after buying an additional 521,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.40 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

