State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 36,221 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,221 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

