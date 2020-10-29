State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,711 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.88 and its 200 day moving average is $177.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

