State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,145 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $72,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,330.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,167.94.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,273.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,135.69 and a 200-day moving average of $977.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,378.50.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.