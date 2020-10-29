State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,896 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $60,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total value of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total value of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $484.05 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $533.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 131.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.41 and a 200 day moving average of $420.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.84.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

