State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,719 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cummins were worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 74.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Melius cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.10.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $213.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $231.35. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

