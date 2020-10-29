State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 65,949 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,949 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Chevron worth $88,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

Chevron stock opened at $66.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

