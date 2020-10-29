State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,583 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $19,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.27.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $127.84 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

