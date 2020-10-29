State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,175 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 87.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $125.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $138.40.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

