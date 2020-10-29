State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,852 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,741 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $24,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.89.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,995,186.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,984.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

