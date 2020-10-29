State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,166 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,166 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Sempra Energy worth $22,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 448.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

SRE stock opened at $126.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.