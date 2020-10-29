State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $116,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,337 shares of company stock worth $23,620,922 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $476.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $446.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

