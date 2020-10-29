State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of 3M worth $60,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 18.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in 3M by 15.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in 3M by 3,127.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in 3M by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,891,000 after purchasing an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

