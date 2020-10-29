State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,217 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $132.43 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

