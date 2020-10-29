State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 52,391 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $147,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

