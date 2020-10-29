State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697,986 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 51,066 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

