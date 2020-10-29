State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.15.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $442.39 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.96. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total value of $6,975,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,974,610. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

