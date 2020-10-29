State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 138,494 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $95,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after purchasing an additional 659,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of XOM opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.