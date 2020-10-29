State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $222,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 201.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.40.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $422.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $444.96. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

