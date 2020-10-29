State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,032 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $57,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,929,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,868,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,942,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.28.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

