Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $195.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $194.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.82.

NYSE ITW opened at $192.67 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $208.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

