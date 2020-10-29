Stifel Nicolaus Raises Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $36.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

