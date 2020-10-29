Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) Insider Sells C$36,007.96 in Stock

Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) insider Arthur Murray Smolensky sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$36,007.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,000.
Shares of SGE stock opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. Strategem Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.94.
Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) Company Profile
