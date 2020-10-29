Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) Insider Sells C$36,007.96 in Stock

Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) insider Arthur Murray Smolensky sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total value of C$36,007.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$229,000.

Shares of SGE stock opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. Strategem Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$2.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.94.

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

