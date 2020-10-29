Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,002 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 4.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Stryker worth $67,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $204.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.50 and its 200 day moving average is $194.75. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $227.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.