Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.62.

NYSE SU opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,201,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,973,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after buying an additional 175,356 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 115,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 602,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

