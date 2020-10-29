Suncor Energy (SU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Suncor Energy (TSE: SU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$42.00 to C$26.00.

10/20/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$22.00.

10/14/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$21.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

10/1/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$20.00.

9/30/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$27.00.

9/18/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$32.00 to C$28.00.

9/14/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

9/9/2020 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from C$28.00 to C$26.00.

9/8/2020 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SU stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.23.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

