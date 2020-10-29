Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $55.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,578.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $85,293,785.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $107,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,246,318 shares of company stock valued at $529,698,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 40.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $10,024,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $7,210,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunrun by 63.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.