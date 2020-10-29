Switch (ESH) Hits Market Cap of $237,404.53

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Switch has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Switch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $237,404.53 and $486,174.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00105253 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000748 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00020751 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00007311 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Switch Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,522,675 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars.

