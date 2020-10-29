Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYRS. BidaskClub downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $304.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $64,519.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.