Syscoin Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $462,460.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00416666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 598,540,712 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, Bittrex, YoBit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

